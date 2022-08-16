Police update over alleged violent gang rape of woman at address in Portsmouth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers arrested three 24-year-old men from Portsmouth on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and assaulting a person thereby occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident on June 26, as reported by The News.

Hampshire police said officers were called at 5.17pm to a report of a rape in the St Thomas ward.

Portsmouth Central police station. Picture: Google

The alleged victim was a woman in her 20s.

Police previously said one of the men had been released with no further action to be taken.

The other two were said to be still under suspicion in the days after the incident.

And police have now revealed they are still carrying out their probe into the alleged rape with the two men still under investigation.

They have been released on police bail to return on September 29.