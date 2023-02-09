Police hunting wanted Hampshire burglar on recall to prison to complete sentence with public urged to call 999
POLICE are hunting a wanted man and are urging the public for help.
Philip Rosher, 36, is wanted on recall to prison to complete his sentence for burglary. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he recently broke the conditions of his licence.
Rosher, of Southampton, is still believed to be in the Hampshire area. Police said: ‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance. We believe that he may be in the Bitterne area of Southampton, but also has links in Harefield.’
The force have released a description of Rosher. He is roughly 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and with short brown hair. ‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44230036131,’ police added.
‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Rosher to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and could be liable for arrest themselves.’