Woman arrested on suspicion of stealing £237 worth of alchohol from Marks and Spencer in Waterlooville
Police arrested a woman for stealing about £237 worth of shopping from a Marks and Spencer store in Waterlooville.
It was reported that a woman had wheeled a shopping trolley full of food, drink and other items out of the shop in Wellington Retail Park without paying on Saturday, February 25. A 40-year-old was later arrested by Waterlooville police officers and the stock was returned.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 2.10pm on Saturday 25 February to a report that a woman had taken a trolley full of items from the Marks & Spencer store in Wellington Retail Park, Waterlooville.
‘Officers attended a nearby address where the stolen stock was located. A 40-year-old woman from Waterlooville has been reported for summons in connection with this incident.’
In a Facebook post, a Waterlooville Police spokesperson quoted the supermarket chain’s famous slogan and said: ‘Not just any theft investigation, this was an M&S theft investigation.’
Police tracked down the thief with help from shop staff who provided details of the vehicle into which she had loaded the stolen goods.
The post added: ‘Staff passed the vehicle details and thanks to some research on the police computer an address was identified, officers popped round and found the vehicle parked outside, a knock on the door with no answer, officers entered the address, arrested the suspect and recovered all of the stolen items, in less than 30 minutes, the suspect detained, the stock returned, job done. We are committed to protecting all of our local shops and staff and keeping you safe whilst shopping.’