It was reported that a woman had wheeled a shopping trolley full of food, drink and other items out of the shop in Wellington Retail Park without paying on Saturday, February 25. A 40-year-old was later arrested by Waterlooville police officers and the stock was returned.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 2.10pm on Saturday 25 February to a report that a woman had taken a trolley full of items from the Marks & Spencer store in Wellington Retail Park, Waterlooville.

‘Officers attended a nearby address where the stolen stock was located. A 40-year-old woman from Waterlooville has been reported for summons in connection with this incident.’

In a Facebook post, a Waterlooville Police spokesperson quoted the supermarket chain’s famous slogan and said: ‘Not just any theft investigation, this was an M&S theft investigation.’

Police tracked down the thief with help from shop staff who provided details of the vehicle into which she had loaded the stolen goods.