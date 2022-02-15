Daniel Zabrocki, 20, is wanted for harassment and other offences.

These include breach of bail conditions, criminal damage, malicious communications and a warrant for two counts of failing to comply with the requirements of a post custodial supervision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Zabrocki, 20, is wanted for numerous offences.

Officers are conducting extensive enquiries to find the Southampton man and are appealing for more information.

They believe he is in the Townhill Park area of Southampton.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

‘He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, and of average build.

‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220061781.

‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron