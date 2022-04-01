Officers were called to an address in Mansel Road West, in Southampton, following the discovery of a man’s body at 6.11am on March 30.

They can now identify that man as 43-year-old Slawomir Robert Turek.

Police have been in contact with Slawomir’s next of kin and his family is being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Mansel Road West in Southampton. Picture: Google Maps

Officers have been at the scene on Mansel Road West since Slawomir’s body was found, carrying out initial enquiries and making house to house visits.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘As part of our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death, we arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

‘The woman has now been questioned by officers, and on March 31 she has been released under investigation to allow for us to make further enquiries.’

If you have any information that you think could assist the investigation, please contact police on 101 and quote 44220124721.

