The incident happened at around 2.30am on Saturday 4 November when a man in his 20s was assaulted in Castons Yard car park in Basingstoke. The victim was hit in the face multiple times, and was left with injuries to his face and knee.

“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out various enquiries and are now in a position to release images of two men who they would like to speak with,” a police statement said. “The two men in the images may have important information and officers are keen to speak with them. Do you recognise them? Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any images or footage that could assist our investigation?”