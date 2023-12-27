Police identify two men following attack where male repeatedly hit in face
The incident happened at around 2.30am on Saturday 4 November when a man in his 20s was assaulted in Castons Yard car park in Basingstoke. The victim was hit in the face multiple times, and was left with injuries to his face and knee.
“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out various enquiries and are now in a position to release images of two men who they would like to speak with,” a police statement said. “The two men in the images may have important information and officers are keen to speak with them. Do you recognise them? Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any images or footage that could assist our investigation?”
Police have now identified the two men involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting 44230450906. Alternatively, you can report online via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.