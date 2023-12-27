Storm Gerrit has been named by the Met Office, with a yellow weather warning in place today (Wednesday).

Storm Gerrit will bring strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of the UK on Wednesday with winds of up to 70mph. The storm is expected to hit the south coast including Portsmouth today.

A yellow weather warning for wind, covering almost the entirety of England’s south coast has been issued between 3.00am and 6.00pm. Coastal gales are expected to sweep the region and people are warned to be cautious if walking near the sea. Flooding, power cuts and disruption to road and rail journeys are also expected. Rain is expected to hit the Portsmouth area between 1pm and 5pm.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK. Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area.