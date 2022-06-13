Police ill-health retirement process can make 'people more poorly'

That is the view of Chrissie Wall, Hampshire Police Federation’s equality lead and point of contact for ill-health retirement.

Chrissie, speaking after a talk at the national police conference, said: ‘Sadly the process can be elongated and ultimately make people more poorly, and there’s a massive lack of consistency throughout the 43 forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chrissie Wall, Hampshire Police Federation’s equality lead. Pic Hampshire Police Federation

‘Just one thing that might have been useful for the people in the room would be to have had a bit more information on the different tiers on the 2015 pension scheme, and how to address if somebody’s awarded a lower tier. That’s quite a new thing for us all, as that scheme has two levels of ill-health retirement.