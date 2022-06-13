Police ill-health retirement process can make 'people more poorly'

THE ill-health police retirement process can be ‘elongated’ and ultimately ‘make people more poorly’.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:05 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:06 pm

That is the view of Chrissie Wall, Hampshire Police Federation’s equality lead and point of contact for ill-health retirement.

Read More

Read More
Man appears in court over causing death of 'wonderful' woman, 20, during horror ...

Chrissie, speaking after a talk at the national police conference, said: ‘Sadly the process can be elongated and ultimately make people more poorly, and there’s a massive lack of consistency throughout the 43 forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Chrissie Wall, Hampshire Police Federation’s equality lead. Pic Hampshire Police Federation

‘Just one thing that might have been useful for the people in the room would be to have had a bit more information on the different tiers on the 2015 pension scheme, and how to address if somebody’s awarded a lower tier. That’s quite a new thing for us all, as that scheme has two levels of ill-health retirement.

‘It’s only now that we’re getting lots of people retiring under the 2015 scheme. Previously we didn’t have the tiers and the enhanced elements of pensions, so I think there’s quite a bit more for us to learn.’