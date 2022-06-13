Liam Pusey, who was allegedly driving while uninsured, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with the tragic death of Melissa Orsborn last year.

Ms Orsborn was killed during a two-car crash on the A32 Wickham Road, between Wickham and Droxford, on February 4, 2021. She was a passenger in the BMW allegedly being driven by Pusey.

Melissa Ann Orsborn. Pic Hants police handout

The 8pm crash by the Cott Street junction, near Swanmore, involved two women and a man, paramedics said.

Pusey, 22 of Benbow Cottages on the Old A339 Southrope, Hampshire, appeared before magistrates charged with causing death by dangerous driving as well as causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured.

Pusey is also facing a third charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Louise Wray while allegedly driving his BMW 3 Series.

Pusey did not enter pleas during the short hearing with his case listed for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

As previously reported, Ms Orsborn, 20, from Odiham, was a passenger in a grey BMW that collided with a silver Volkswagen Golf on the A32 in Droxford at about 8pm on February 4.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police launched an investigation into the tragedy.

Paying tribute to Ms Orsborn at the time, her family described her as a ‘wonderful, beautiful, loving and caring young woman’.

‘She will sadly be missed by family and friends,’ a statement added.

Pusey will next appear at crown court on July 11.

