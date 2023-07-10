Police implement emergency stop and search powers following the stabbing of teenage boy in Southampton
The police have implemented new additional stop and search powers in the Thornhill area of Southampton under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.
The emergency powers, which will cover the area pictured in the map, have been in place since 3.10pm today (July 10) and they will remain until 9.30am tomorrow (July 11).
A separate Section 60 order was implemented yesterday at 8.40pm but it has now been closed and replaced by this new order, which covers a larger area of the city.
This comes following an assault just after 7pm on Sunday on Linacre Road where a 14-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to his back.
The boy remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Southampton East Inspector Stacey Kirby said: ‘We have been in the area today conducting enquiries into this incident and will continue patrolling this evening.
‘Section 60 powers such as these can be implemented in areas where either serious violence has occurred or police believe serious violence is about to occur. The powers give officers the power to stop and search anyone in a designated location, without the restrictions of normal stop and search.
‘If you have any concerns, questions or information following this incident please come and speak to our officers who will remain in the area.’
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 44230275652 or submit a form online. Click here for more information.