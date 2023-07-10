The emergency powers, which will cover the area pictured in the map, have been in place since 3.10pm today (July 10) and they will remain until 9.30am tomorrow (July 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate Section 60 order was implemented yesterday at 8.40pm but it has now been closed and replaced by this new order, which covers a larger area of the city.

A teenage boy has been stabbed in the back in an assault in Hampshire and emergency stop and search powers have been brought into effect.

This comes following an assault just after 7pm on Sunday on Linacre Road where a 14-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to his back.

The boy remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Southampton East Inspector Stacey Kirby said: ‘We have been in the area today conducting enquiries into this incident and will continue patrolling this evening.

‘Section 60 powers such as these can be implemented in areas where either serious violence has occurred or police believe serious violence is about to occur. The powers give officers the power to stop and search anyone in a designated location, without the restrictions of normal stop and search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you have any concerns, questions or information following this incident please come and speak to our officers who will remain in the area.’