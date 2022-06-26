The blaze took hold at about 12.30pm on Friday inside a flat in Blue Hut Way, Basingstoke.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to put it out and now police want to find out more.
Det Con Amy Ryan said: ‘At this time we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and how the fire came to set alight in the flat.‘I would like to speak to anyone who was in the Blue Hut Way area of Basingstoke at around 12.30pm on Friday. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or hear anything that could be connected? Do you have any information that could help our inquiry?
‘I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible quoting 44220252075.’
Anyone who can help can call 101.