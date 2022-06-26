Hampshire police are investigating a suspicious fire in a flat

Det Con Amy Ryan said: ‘At this time we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and how the fire came to set alight in the flat.‘I would like to speak to anyone who was in the Blue Hut Way area of Basingstoke at around 12.30pm on Friday. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or hear anything that could be connected? Do you have any information that could help our inquiry?