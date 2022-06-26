Spar shop assistant threatened with knife during robbery in Horndean which saw 'substantial amount' of cash stolen

A SHOP assistant was threatened with a knife during a robbery in which two men got away with a ‘substantial amount of cash’.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 12:15 pm

It happened at about 5.30pm yesterday at the Spar in Catherington Lane, Horndean.

Two people walked in and approached a staff member at the till. One was holding a knife and demanded money.

Read More

Read More
Hunt continues for Havant man who skipped child sex offences trial - after false...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Spar in Catherington Lane, Horndean Picture: Google

A police spokeswoman said: ‘A substantial amount of money was handed over and the offenders left.’

They ran off towards the A3 and Morrisons.

The pair were white, between 15 and 18 and slim. One wore a black tracksuit with a distinctive emblem on the back, and the other wore a grey hoody and black tracksuit bottoms.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anyone matching the descriptions, or anyone with any information.

The spokeswoman added: ‘Do you know anyone who has recently acquired a large quantity of cash with no explanation of where it’s from?’

Call 101 quoting 44220253469.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter