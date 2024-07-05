Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Fareham are probing a spate of vehicle crimes in the area

.

Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

The type of offences include number plate theft, tool theft, and theft of the vehicles themselves all being reported to police this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incidents reported this week included overnight on 2 July when tools were stolen from a van in Cartwright Drive, Titchfield. During the same night someone tried to gain access to a vehicle in Spicewood, Fareham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on 3 July, police received a report that a number plate had been stolen from a car in Southampton Road, Titchfield. The same day it was reported that tools had been stolen from a van and vans were stolen in Newtown Road, Warsash and Winnards Park, Sarisbury Green.

“Police teams are working to identify exact locations and timings of offences, and developing the bigger picture to determine any patterns of offending,” a police spokesperson said. “We will also look to identify whether there are links to other ongoing investigations in the area and across the county.

“In the meantime, we want our communities to be aware of this type of offending and to remain vigilant - if you see any suspicious individuals or vehicles in your neighbourhood, please report this to police.”

You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online at www.hampshire.police.uk

If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See Crime Prevention Advice here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/

Police added: “We also encourage tool owners to protectively mark your equipment so that if it is ever lost or stolen, it can be easily returned to you when it’s found.”

Other advice for tradespeople includes: