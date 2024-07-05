Police in Fareham are probing a spate of vehicle crimes in the area
and live on Freeview channel 276
.
The type of offences include number plate theft, tool theft, and theft of the vehicles themselves all being reported to police this week.
Incidents reported this week included overnight on 2 July when tools were stolen from a van in Cartwright Drive, Titchfield. During the same night someone tried to gain access to a vehicle in Spicewood, Fareham.
Then on 3 July, police received a report that a number plate had been stolen from a car in Southampton Road, Titchfield. The same day it was reported that tools had been stolen from a van and vans were stolen in Newtown Road, Warsash and Winnards Park, Sarisbury Green.
“Police teams are working to identify exact locations and timings of offences, and developing the bigger picture to determine any patterns of offending,” a police spokesperson said. “We will also look to identify whether there are links to other ongoing investigations in the area and across the county.
“In the meantime, we want our communities to be aware of this type of offending and to remain vigilant - if you see any suspicious individuals or vehicles in your neighbourhood, please report this to police.”
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online at www.hampshire.police.uk
If a crime is in progress, dial 999.
See Crime Prevention Advice here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/
Police added: “We also encourage tool owners to protectively mark your equipment so that if it is ever lost or stolen, it can be easily returned to you when it’s found.”
Other advice for tradespeople includes:
Wherever possible remove your tools from your vehicle and store securely overnight.
Mark the tools clearly with your name/company name and address using paint pens and seal with a clear lacquer spray. Other property marking systems are available.
Consider using smart/GPS tags on high value items to enable them to be tracked.
Use a lockable cabinet within your van to store the tools during the day.
Use a small camera designed to record within vehicles.
Take photographs of items of value, making a note of the serial numbers and registering them online at a property register site.