Police in Gosport crack down on illegal use of off-road and scrambler bikes

In a thread on Twitter, Gosport Police reported that their West and Central neighbouring policing teams were making sure they had a ‘focused, visible presence’ at Lee-on-the-Solent recreation ground, Howe Road and Alver Valley Country Park.

It followed reports from concerned members of the community about bikes being driven in a dangerous and anti-social manner in these areas.

The social media post said: ‘It is illegal to ride off-road and scrambler-type bikes, if they are not displaying a registration plate, on any public road.

‘It is also illegal to ride off-road bikes anti-socially in public parks and on footpaths. The only place such bikes may be ridden is on private land with the express permission of the landowner.

‘Anyone riding off-road or scrambler bikes illegally, without the appropriate driving licence and insurance, will likely have the bike seized under section 165A of the Road Traffic Act 1988.’

They also warned that as well as having their bikes seized, riders faced fines and points on their licence.

From the Twitter thread posted by Gosport Police about the dangerous riding of off-road and scrambler bikes

They continued, that the public’s support is key in stopping this: ‘If you're the parent, friend or family member of anyone who goes riding like this, please warn them of how dangerous it is to the public and themselves, as well as the consequences to their future.