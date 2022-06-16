Police were called after a 16-year-old boy was approached by a group of young people outside the amusements at the entrance of Clarence Pier, in Southsea, at around 5.20pm yesterday.

The 16-year-old boy was allegedly chased by three youths, who then subjected him to a violent assault, resulting in the victim suffering a suspected broken nose and other minor injuries to his face.

Police have arrested four teenagers – aged between 15 and 17 – following the incident.

Clarence Pier, photographed in 2019. Picture: Shaun Roster / shaunroster.com

A 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth, as well as a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy both from Southsea, were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and violent disorder.

They have all been released on condition bail until Wednesday July 13.

The attack follows police admitting that they have been 'surprised' by crime hotspots in previous summers, with patrols underway to deal with spikes in anti-social behaviour.

Officers say they are aware of footage of the recent assault circulating on social media, and they have called on the public not to share the content but instead reported directly to the police, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

He said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the assault – did you see what happened?

‘Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220237875.’

Portsmouth police are once again running Operation Nautical this summer, a dedicated policing response to the busy summer months along the seafront and parks around the city and Southsea Common.

The spokesman added: ‘We have been working alongside a number of our partners within the city and increasing patrols in areas where there is the potential for higher rates of anti-social behaviour as the weather gets warmer.