Trashegim was last seen on November 8, nine days ago. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have a released a picture of Trashegim, of Eastleigh, and are appealing to the public for help to find him.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with short black hair, short beard and of medium build. Trashegim was wearing a navy blue Puma tracksuit and a black jacket when he was last seen.

Trashegim, 16, has been missing for over a week. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police

A police statement said: ‘Have you seen missing Trashegim, 16, from Eastleigh? He was reported missing on November 8 and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

‘Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting 44220454876.’

