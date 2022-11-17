Police arrested a man and a woman on Tuesday evening after stealing produce from Asda in Purbrook Way, Bedhampton. Roughly £2,000 of meat was swiped from the shelves.

A woman from London, 34, and a man from Buckinghamshire, 54, were detained at the supermarket. Both of them are currently in police custody as enquiries into the thefts continue.

A statement from Havant police, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: ‘We have arrested two people after nearly £2000 worth of meat was stolen from Asda in Purbrook Way, Havant. ‘We were called on Tuesday evening, November 15, to a report that a large quantity of meat had been taken from the store.