Thieves from London and Buckinghamshire arrested for stealing £2,000 of meat from Havant Asda
HUNDREDS of pounds worth of meat was stolen from a major supermarket in Havant.
Police arrested a man and a woman on Tuesday evening after stealing produce from Asda in Purbrook Way, Bedhampton. Roughly £2,000 of meat was swiped from the shelves.
A woman from London, 34, and a man from Buckinghamshire, 54, were detained at the supermarket. Both of them are currently in police custody as enquiries into the thefts continue.
A statement from Havant police, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: ‘We have arrested two people after nearly £2000 worth of meat was stolen from Asda in Purbrook Way, Havant. ‘We were called on Tuesday evening, November 15, to a report that a large quantity of meat had been taken from the store.
‘A 34-year-old woman from London and 54-year-old man from Buckinghamshire have been arrested on suspicion of theft. They remain in custody at the current time.’