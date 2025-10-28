Police "increasingly concerned" for welfare of missing Havant woman
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Havant woman with her family “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.
Lacey Appleton, 34, has not been seen since 2am this morning on Blendworth Crescent.
Police have released the below description of Lacey and are asking anyone who sees her to call 999:
- White
- Brown mid-length hair
- Blue eyes
- Medium build
- Possibly wearing a pink tracksuit top
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us to find missing 34-year-old Lacey Appleton from Havant? We, along with her family, are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
“If you’ve seen her today please call 999 immediately, quoting reference 44250487690. “