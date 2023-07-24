News you can trust since 1877
Police investigate dangerous driver in Havant who was seen driving on wrong side of road

The police are looking for information regarding a dangerous driver who has been seen driving on the wrong side of the road.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

The police are conducting an investigation into a person driving dangerously in a white Ford Focus with a registration number ending in HKM.

This car has been seen driving on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic on Petersfield Road, Havant, during the afternoon of July 21 at approximately 4pm.

Police look for information regarding dangerous driver.Police look for information regarding dangerous driver.
If you saw this or have any dash cam footage of the driver, please get in contact with the police via 101 or via our online portal quoting reference number: 44230294147.