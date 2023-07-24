Police investigate dangerous driver in Havant who was seen driving on wrong side of road
The police are looking for information regarding a dangerous driver who has been seen driving on the wrong side of the road.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST
The police are conducting an investigation into a person driving dangerously in a white Ford Focus with a registration number ending in HKM.
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan to hold online meeting about planned closure of rail ticket offices
This car has been seen driving on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic on Petersfield Road, Havant, during the afternoon of July 21 at approximately 4pm.