Ex-carer dodges jail after using old uniform and ID badge before raiding vulnerable patient of cash

A former carer dodged jail after using his old uniform and ID badge before raiding a vulnerable former patient of cash.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:01 BST- 2 min read

Owen Osborn, 30, of Kern Close in Southampton, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud and was sentenced to 14 months in jail suspended for 18 months by magistrates in the city.

The court heard how Osborn had previously worked as a carer in Southampton during a brief period of 2022. He left his employment, but retained the ID card, uniform and knowledge of access codes for patient’s addresses.

Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey, London. Pic PA
On May 12, 2022, Owen Osborn gained unlawful entry to the address of a vulnerable, housebound, former patient whilst wearing his uniform and ID badge.

He provided care services before taking the patient’s new bank card. Osborn then fraudulently withdrew £250 from a cash machine in Shirley using the victim’s bank card.

During the sentencing hearing, the defence barrister commended Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Operation Hawk team which pursued the offender and presented clear evidence. The judge – His Honour Judge Forester– also praised the service provided by the investigating officers.

Steve Hortin of Operation Hawk, said: “The actions of Owen Osborn, despite it being his first offence, have had a lasting impact on his victim. He breached the trust of his very vulnerable victim.

“Whilst this has not resulted in a custodial sentence, he has now been convicted. Osborn will now be closely monitored should he breach the conditions of his suspended sentence or go on to commit further crimes.

“Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is committed to protecting all members of the public from criminal activity. I hope that this sends out a message to the public that we are committed and determined to pursue criminals who cause harm in our local communities.”