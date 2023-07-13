Owen Osborn, 30, of Kern Close in Southampton, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud and was sentenced to 14 months in jail suspended for 18 months by magistrates in the city.

The court heard how Osborn had previously worked as a carer in Southampton during a brief period of 2022. He left his employment, but retained the ID card, uniform and knowledge of access codes for patient’s addresses.

On May 12, 2022, Owen Osborn gained unlawful entry to the address of a vulnerable, housebound, former patient whilst wearing his uniform and ID badge.

He provided care services before taking the patient’s new bank card. Osborn then fraudulently withdrew £250 from a cash machine in Shirley using the victim’s bank card.

During the sentencing hearing, the defence barrister commended Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Operation Hawk team which pursued the offender and presented clear evidence. The judge – His Honour Judge Forester– also praised the service provided by the investigating officers.

“Whilst this has not resulted in a custodial sentence, he has now been convicted. Osborn will now be closely monitored should he breach the conditions of his suspended sentence or go on to commit further crimes.