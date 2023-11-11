News you can trust since 1877
Police investigate possible “firearms incident” after being called to property

Police are investigating a possible “firearms incident” after being called into action.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
The incident happened at a property on Vine Road in Southampton just after 9pm on Wednesday resulting in minor damage to the front door. There were no injuries.

Police have launched an investigation and said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the community. Police returned to the scene on Thursday morning to continue their probe into a “potential firearms incident”.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.