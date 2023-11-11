Police investigate possible “firearms incident” after being called to property
Police are investigating a possible “firearms incident” after being called into action.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at a property on Vine Road in Southampton just after 9pm on Wednesday resulting in minor damage to the front door. There were no injuries.
READ NOW: Fight to save pub
Police have launched an investigation and said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the community. Police returned to the scene on Thursday morning to continue their probe into a “potential firearms incident”.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.