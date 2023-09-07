Watch more videos on Shots!

Residents were left shocked when a car rolled onto its roof in London Road, Hilsea, on Tuesday night. Officers closed off the road while the emergency service investigated the crash.

Debris was seen scattered across the road, with other vehicles also being damaged. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they were called to the scene at roughly 8.40pm, where a black Audi TT collided with a Peugeot 308 and a white Hyundai i30 which were parked on the road.

The scene of the crash in London Road, Hilsea, on September 5 at roughly 9pm. Picture: Stuart Vaizey.

He added that the Audi driver was taken to hospital for tests. “We are investigating this collision as a potential impaired driving incident, and the Audi driver – a man in his 40s – was taken to QA hospital after the collision for a bloods procedure to be carried out.

"We are keen to speak with anyone who may have captured what happened on Dash Cam footage, CCTV, or doorbell camera footage.” One eyewitness said it was “shocking” to see the car flip over after he heard a loud bang.

He added that firefighters were the first on the scene, following by police officers and an ambulance. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said firefighters from Cosham made the scene safe after arriving, before leaving the area at 9.15pm.

Anyone with information about the crash is advised to call 101, quoting 44230361468.