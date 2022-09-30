News you can trust since 1877
Police investigating incident in which Cosham Pizza Hut employee was left injured release photo of man

A COSHAM Pizza Hut employee was left with minor injuries after a man knocked items out of her hands.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 30th September 2022, 3:01 pm
Police want information following the incident, which took place between 5.40pm and 5.45pm on August 12.

A man spoke to an employee of the High Street store who was attempting to deliver an item to a customer outside.

He then knocked the item from her hands, causing her minor injuries, and then caused damage to the store’s front door.

The photo released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

It is believed he then walked up and down High Street for a short time.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to locate the man involved and now have this image, of a man seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries.’

Anyone who recognises him is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220326941 or to submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.