Police want information following the incident, which took place between 5.40pm and 5.45pm on August 12.

A man spoke to an employee of the High Street store who was attempting to deliver an item to a customer outside.

He then knocked the item from her hands, causing her minor injuries, and then caused damage to the store’s front door.

The photo released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

It is believed he then walked up and down High Street for a short time.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to locate the man involved and now have this image, of a man seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries.’