Police investigating incident in which Cosham Pizza Hut employee was left injured release photo of man
A COSHAM Pizza Hut employee was left with minor injuries after a man knocked items out of her hands.
Police want information following the incident, which took place between 5.40pm and 5.45pm on August 12.
A man spoke to an employee of the High Street store who was attempting to deliver an item to a customer outside.
He then knocked the item from her hands, causing her minor injuries, and then caused damage to the store’s front door.
It is believed he then walked up and down High Street for a short time.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to locate the man involved and now have this image, of a man seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries.’
Anyone who recognises him is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220326941 or to submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.