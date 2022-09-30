Moors Murders: Investigation launched after 'potential human remains' found related to murder case of Keith Bennett, victim of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley
An investigation is being carried out following the discovery of ‘potential human remains’ in relation to the Moors Murders case, Greater Manchester Police has confirmed.
The force revealed it had been contacted regarding the find by an author who has been researching the murder of 12-year-old Keith Bennett, a victim of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, whose remains have never been located.
Following a meeting, officers were directed to a site, believed to be on Saddleworth Moor, near Manchester, where the force revealed ‘this morning. specialist officers have begun initial exploration activity.’
The force added: ‘It is far too early to be certain whether human remains have been discovered and this is expected to take some time.’
GMP also said Keith Bennett’s surviving brother has been contacted regarding the operation.
