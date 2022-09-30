The force revealed it had been contacted regarding the find by an author who has been researching the murder of 12-year-old Keith Bennett, a victim of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, whose remains have never been located.

Following a meeting, officers were directed to a site, believed to be on Saddleworth Moor, near Manchester, where the force revealed ‘this morning. specialist officers have begun initial exploration activity.’

Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett and right, Ian Brady. Picture: PA.

The force added: ‘It is far too early to be certain whether human remains have been discovered and this is expected to take some time.’

GMP also said Keith Bennett’s surviving brother has been contacted regarding the operation.

