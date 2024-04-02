Investigation into man who stalked three women by following them in Southsea filed
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary was investigating two incidents of females being followed over the past few months, with the force believing they were linked together. They first received a report of a lone male following two women in Grove Road on January 27.
The incident took place at roughly 4pm, with the man later being seen heading towards Cottage Grove. Police previously said no one was hurt. They added that they received another report of a man following a woman on February 7 at roughly 7am in Elm Grove and Grove Road North.
Police previously said the man was white with short grey curly hair. A spokeswoman said the force is still appealing for further details about what happened. She added: "No arrests have been made and the investigation has been filed pending further information coming to light."
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240055324. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.