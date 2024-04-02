Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place in the Elm Grove area of Southsea. Police received reports of three women being followed by a man in Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

The incident took place at roughly 4pm, with the man later being seen heading towards Cottage Grove. Police previously said no one was hurt. They added that they received another report of a man following a woman on February 7 at roughly 7am in Elm Grove and Grove Road North.

Police previously said the man was white with short grey curly hair. A spokeswoman said the force is still appealing for further details about what happened. She added: "No arrests have been made and the investigation has been filed pending further information coming to light."