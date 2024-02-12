News you can trust since 1877
Man stalks three women by following them in Southsea as police launch investigation

A lone male has been spotted following women in Southsea.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Feb 2024, 17:21 GMT
Police are investigating two incidents of suspected stalking in Southsea, with the force believing that they may be linked. The force received a report that two females were following by a man in Grove Road on January 27.

He was seen in their vicinity at around 4pm. Police said no one was hurt in the incident, with the man seen heading towards Cottage Grove. The force added that a member of the public made a report of another woman being following by a male.

The incidents took place in Elm Grove, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.The incidents took place in Elm Grove, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.
The incidents took place in Elm Grove, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

This took place at 7am last Wednesday (February 7) on Elm Grove and Grove Road North. The man is described as being white and he had short grey curly hair. "Our investigation is ongoing and enquiries are being made to establish whether the reports are linked, who was involved, and whether any criminal offences were committed," Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

"Uniformed officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out regular patrols and can be spoken to if you have any information or concerns. If you know who the man is or have information about these or any other suspicious incidents in the area please speak to our officers in the area or contact us by phone or online."

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240055324. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.

