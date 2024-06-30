The police are appealing for information after a large amount of money was stolen from a home.

The police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary. Officers received reports that on Monday June, 24, between 9am and 10:20am, a woman in her 80s was in the front garden of her address on Copnor Road, when she was approached by a man who made out as though they were known to each other.