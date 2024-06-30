Police issue appeal following burglary where large amount of cash was stolen from Portsmouth house

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jun 2024, 11:59 BST
The police are appealing for information after a large amount of money was stolen from a home.

The police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary. Officers received reports that on Monday June, 24, between 9am and 10:20am, a woman in her 80s was in the front garden of her address on Copnor Road, when she was approached by a man who made out as though they were known to each other.

The man asked if he could have a glass of water and use her bathroom. After he left the house she noticed a large amount of cash was missing.

The police have released an image of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary. | Hampshire Police

If you recognise the man in the image, or have any other information which may assist in the investigation, please contact the police online or on 101 quoting incident number 44240266254. To report information online, click here.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

