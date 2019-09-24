Police have issued dispersal orders for across Portsmouth, Fareham, and Southampton, ahead of Pompey taking on Southampton tonight.

Officers will have the power to disperse large groups of people or individuals if it is felt necessary to ensure people’s safety.

The Portsmouth area covered by a dispersal order issued by Hampshire Police ahead of today's Portsmouth vs Southampton match.

Groups or individuals can be ordered to leave an area for a 48-hour period with out being allowed to return, and breaking the order will be treated as a criminal offence.

Police can also ask people to remove face coverings in these areas.

The orders are in place until in place until 2am on Wednesday September 25.

READ MORE: List of roads set for closure as Portsmouth play Southampton at Fratton Park in Carabao Cup

The Southampton area covered by a dispersal order issued by Hampshire Constabulary ahead of today's Portsmouth vs Southampton match.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We recognise the majority of people will just want to enjoy the game so please listen to any instructions our police officers give you.

‘Hopefully we will not need to use these measures, however they are there if we need them to ensure the safety of the public, which is our main priority.

‘This is just one part of our operation where we aim to minimise disruption for the local community and allow fans to enjoy the match safely.’

Speaking to The News ahead of the match, assistant chief constable Scott Chilton said tonight’s Carabao Cup third round game will see ‘biggest football policing operation’ in Hampshire.

The Fareham area covered by a dispersal order issued by Hampshire Police ahead of today's Portsmouth vs Southampton match.

The match is set to take place at a sold-out Fratton Park at 7.45pm.