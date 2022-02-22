Officers were called to St Edmund’s Catholic School in Arundel Street, Portsmouth after a the school was emailed about an explosive device in the school grounds.

It is classed as a ‘malicious communication’ report and is a criminal offence.

The email was sent on Thursday at 4.30pm.

Police were spotted in the school grounds on Thursday evening and returned on Friday to speak to staff and search the school and its grounds as a precaution.

They say nothing was found on either day – but have warned that all messages like this are taken seriously, and that the investigation is continuing.

Portsmouth Central Inspector Pete Smith said: ‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances of this incident are ongoing, however officers have spoken to the school as well as carrying out a search of the area and we are content that the grounds are secure and that there is no direct risk to students, staff or the wider community.

‘We’d like to remind people that reports of this nature will be taken extremely seriously and will be investigated thoroughly.