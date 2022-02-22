Victorious Festival generated £15.5m for Portsmouth's economy, new report shows

The report, by Bluegrass Research, shows that the 2021 edition of the festival, held on Southsea Common, had an economic impact of £15,525,675.

This represents an impressive 24 per cent increase on the 2019 figure of £12.5m. The festival did not take place in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The rise has been driven by an increase of £12.43 in music-lovers’ average daily spend to £146.67. For those who stayed overnight, this average spend rose to £235.44.

Victorious Festival 2021 at sunset. Picture by Marcin Jedrysiak. Instagram: @marcinj_photography

With the festival allowing readmission during the daytime, it has had a positive impact on local businesses, as people patronised nearby eateries and stayed in hotels and B&Bs.

And there were 73,220 unique visitors to the festival, giving a total of 161,612 attendances across the three days from August 27-29, when the seafront bash featured headline sets from Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood.

2019 may have had slightly more unique visitors at 74,301, but a lower overall total at 146,394.

Victorious 2021 Sunday - Royal Blood headline the Common Stage Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-271)

Festival director James Ralls said: ‘We’re proud to be a part of Portsmouth community and are delighted to have been able to make a significant contribution to the local economy especially in light of the additional challenges and costs the pandemic incurred.

‘It was so great to be able to put on an event last year and see customers enjoying all the things we love about Victorious Festival – the opportunity to get together and experience live music while dancing and singing with our loved ones.

‘We are busy working on next year’s event and remain confident next year’s results will see even more benefits for the city.

‘We can’t wait for summer and look forward to welcoming festival goers from Portsmouth and beyond.’

The Streets headline the Common Stage on Saturday at Victorious 2021. Picture by Paul Windsor

Figures show that most people came to more than one day – 39 percent of attendees came for one day, 22 per cent came for two days, while another 39 per cent came to all three days.

The festival’s growing stature on the national stage is demonstrated by the fact that 73 per cent of people who came live outside the ‘Portsmouth district.’ This is up from 66 per cent in 2019.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council said: ‘I think it affects different business sectors in different ways, but it clearly makes a huge difference to hotels and guest houses and the taxi trade.’

And he believes it also provides a showcase for the city when people come here. He added: ‘But it’s not just the direct economic impact that’s important, it’s the reputational impact for businesses, when they look at where they might relocate, or where they might want to employ people in the future.

Victorious Festival 2021, taken by Marcin Jedrysiak

‘It's also a great family event. It works on a whole series of levels for a whole lot of groups of people and is now part of the established calendar of events in Portsmouth.

‘They’ve learned to do it very well.’

It is also possible to see the impact that the 2022 edition of the festival is already having – Google searches for ‘Southsea’ were up 27 per cent in the few days directly following the announcement of this year’s headliners.

The success of Victorious has seen the team behind it using their capital to help launch other cultural projects like Portsmouth Create’s illuminated We Shine.

We Shine event organiser, Billie Coe said: ‘Getting We Shine off the ground has been a huge undertaking and without the likes of Victorious stepping forward to support us in the way they did, I don’t think the event would have happened this year.

Victorious 2021 Sunday - The crowd waiting for Royal Blood to come on Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-265)

‘I’m incredibly proud of what the Victorious team achieved, and look forward to working with them again on We Shine 2022.’

As previously, the festival also donated £53,600 in its annual charity contribution, helping numerous good causes across the region, including The Elizabeth Foundation, Enable Ability, The Hive, The Groundlings, The Royal Naval Association, Portsmouth Young Carers/Carers Centre and many more.

With the team behind the event looking for new ways to support local businesses, they have announced a new area in the festival titled Neighbourhood Eats which will showcase local independent caterers and pop-ups and offer subsidised pitches to help local businesses make the most of the festival trading opportunity on their doorstep.

Victorious Festival 2022

This summer’s festival will welcome back Welsh rockers Stereophonics, who will headline Friday night.

They will be joined by Sit Down hitmakers James, Self Esteem, who figured strongly in many ‘best of 2021’ lists with their Prioritise Pleasure album, and Primal Scream will be getting their rocks off in the special guest slot.

Saturday’s bill is topped by Scottish troubadour Paolo Nutini, who is gearing up to release his first new music since 2014’s chart-topper Caustic Love.

Indie fans can rejoice in the presence of Bastille, Declan McKenna and The Wombats, while Britpop veterans Ocean Colour Scene and Kula Shaker will provide ’90s hits, and pop thrills will come courtesy of the reunited original line-up of Sugababes.

Newly crowned as Best British Rock Act at last month’s Brit Awards, it falls on Sam Fender to close the event on Sunday night.

But not before Anne-Marie, Becky Hill and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have got the crowd moving with their dance-floor hits, and The Libertines and Suede have provided decadent guitar-based thrills.

The comedy tent will receive a significatn boost this year with sets from Joel Dommett, Milton Jones, Katherine Ryan and Russell Kane. Saturday’s host will be Portsmouth-born comic Suzi Ruffell, while hot property Rosie Jones hosts the Sunday.

Day tickets currently cost from £45, plus booking fees. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.

Victorious Festival 2021 in numbers

161,612 Total attendances

73,220 Unique visitors

73 per cent came from outside Portsmouth

27 per cent came with children

73 per cent Been to Victorious before

36 per cent stayed overnight

75 per cent Rated the festival positively

85 per cent said the event had a positive impact on their health and wellbeing

£146.67 Average spend per person, per trip

£15,525,675 Total economic impact

61 per cent of the audience were female

39 per cent of the audience were male

54 per cent came by motor vehicle

25 per cent walked

Victorious Festival 2021, taken by Marcin Jedrysiak

Victorious festival 2021, Madness headlining the Friday night. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Mel C performs at Victorious Festival 2021, taken by Marcin Jedrysiak

Peter Hook on the Friday at Victorious Festival 2021

Dancing to The Racketeers at The World Stage at Victorious Festival 2021