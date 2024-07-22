Police issue warning after horse trailer brazenly stolen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning after a horse trailer was stolen.

Officers are appealing for information after the brazen theft in Boldre in the New Forest earlier this month. It happened between 8pm on Friday 12 July and 6am on Saturday 13 July when the trailer was taken in Royden Lane.

A police statement said: “Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness anything of the incident? Did you recall seeing anything suspicious? We’d like to hear from anyone with any information which might assist in our investigation, including the current whereabouts of the trailer, pictured.

“If you are aware of anyone trying to sell a similar item to the one pictured, please also let us know. If you have any information, or any footage of the incident itself, including CCTV, doorbell camera, mobile phone or dash cam, please get in touch and quote incident number 44240297064.”

You can also contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.