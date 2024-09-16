Police issue warning over spiking as universities return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a warning over spiking as universities return for the new academic year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite spiking cases being down over the last three years - with Portsmouth seeing 26 offences last year compared to 75 in 2021 - Hampshire police is keen to raise awareness of the topic as Fresher’s Week begins for many.

The force is working closely with universities and licensed premises to ensure they are aware of spiking risks and that there is support for victims - with a view to bringing offenders to justice who cause harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has seen a reduction of reported incidents over the past three years – with figures previously peaking nationwide in highly populated student-related areas in autumn 2021. During August and December of this period, there were a total of 212 spiking incidents reported to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Incidents of spiking have decreased throughout the county since then – with figures having more than halved for the same period in 2023; with 91 offences being reported to police.

In Portsmouth whereby reported incidents dropped to 26 offences between August and December last year, compared to 75 offences in the same reporting period back in 2021. In Southampton, where there were 71 reported spiking incidents between August and December 2021, figures now show that this more than halved during the same period in 2023 with 29 spiking offences reported to police.

Meanwhile, despite the relatively low numbers initially in 2021, the Winchester area has also seen a decrease in offending, with eight offences reported to police during the autumn period in 2023, falling from 14 during the same timeframe in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We know that students experiencing university for the first time, or those returning for the new academic year, will still be concerned by these figures. We want to reassure local student populations across Hampshire that we have been, and continue to, work very closely with bars and clubs in these areas where there is a prominent night time economy or Student Union premises.

“We are working to ensure that all venues are ‘spike aware’ and that staff are able to care for people who are reporting they have been spiked and urging people to call the police if they believe themselves, or someone they know, has been spiked.

“Since the peak in late 2021, there has been a steady decreased in reported spiking offences across our three main student populated areas covering Portsmouth, Southampton and Winchester. In addition to working with universities and licenced premises to increase spiking awareness, in the coming weeks during the first few weeks of student ingress and likely freshers’ week activities, we are seeking to increase our local patrols around halls of residences and the bars and clubs in areas popular with students.”

Violence Against Women and Girls lead for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins, said: “We recognise that drink spiking is a big concern among students and the wider local communities where our local universities are based. We want to offer reassurances that our licencing teams – along with the local policing teams – have been working tirelessly to further develop our understanding of spiking incidents across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most important element on a night out, whether that is in the night time economy or during a Student Union run event, apart from looking out for one another is never to leave your drink unattended – whether it’s alcoholic or not. Likewise, we would urge extreme caution about accepting a drink from someone you do not know – it has the potential to have devastating consequences if your drink is spiked in the process.

“We are very clear that violence, intimidation, misogyny, sexism and harassment of any kind towards women and girls is not acceptable in any form. That is why we are committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing perpetrators, especially those who purposely set out to target and cause intentional harm to women and girls.

“We take each and every report of spiking very seriously – all whilst protecting those who need our help – including those who have fallen victim to episodes of drink spiking whilst out enjoying the night time economy that Hampshire has to offer.

“The police role is an important one and we’ll focus on tackling perpetrators, building trust and confidence in our communities and creating safer spaces – especially those in and around university campuses. Our response sits alongside existing force priorities around domestic abuse, stalking or harassment and rape and sexual offending and we will continue to work to support victims and pursue perpetrators through the criminal justice system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers will consider the best investigative lines of enquiry when suspected spiking incidents are reported, including taking a sample for forensic examination. The force previously invested in multi-drug urine test kits which give an immediate reading and help us obtain early evidence – and had previously been successfully utilised in areas such as Portsmouth, Southampton, Gosport, the New Forest and Test Valley.

In order to provide absolute clarity, the testing kits will only be used to detect drugs used in spiking cases and officers will never use the tests to take action against people who may have taken drugs recreationally.

Chief Supt Jenkins, continued: “We are making a plea for members of the public not to be a bystander to any suspected spiking incidents – whether that be involving a woman or a man – make a conscious decision to speak up and out. We would implore people to report any incidents to venue staff or offer up information about those responsible directly to the police if they suspect anything untoward has occurred.

“We are absolutely clear that we do not tolerate any form of spiking at all. Individuals who are going out intending to behave in this way in our local communities will be found, will be stopped and will be brought to justice via the criminal justice system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spiking is when someone puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or body without their consent or knowledge. This is illegal even if no other offence is committed. Sadly, spiking can happen to anyone anywhere - no matter their gender, sexuality or ethnicity – and can be carried out by strangers or by people they know. The common symptoms associated with someone having been spiked include, but are not limited to: confusion, lack of coordination, slurred speech, nausea, hallucinations, vomiting, paranoia and unconsciousness.

If you’re concerned you or a friend have been spiked, call police straight away using 999. Our multi drug testing kits can get the early evidence we need, and can provide valuable reassurance.

The police message to those targeting vulnerable women and girls are:

• More people are aware of spiking than ever before so you’re more likely to be found out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• If you spiked someone to enable sexual activity, you could face 10 years in jail, you may also be placed on the sex offenders register.

• A criminal conviction will change your life. You may lose your job, your home, future careers will be affected when you tell them about your past and you may also face restrictions on travel with countries like the USA not giving visas to people with convictions for serious crimes.

Remember: spiking is against the law. It is a serious crime with serious consequences.

For more information on spiking, just visit https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/advice/staying-safe-while-drinking/drink-spiking-and-date-rape-drugs