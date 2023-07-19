Officers were searching for Adrian Dragusin, 32, following a spate of burglary incidents in Portsmouth and Havant. A picture of Dragusin was released in a bid to track him down.

He was believed to have been in the Slough area. Anyone who saw him, or knew where he was, was urged to speak to the police as soon as possible.

Dragusin was wanted in connection with a spree of burglaries in Portsmouth and Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed to The News that he is no longer wanted.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.