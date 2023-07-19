News you can trust since 1877
Police issues update on man wanted in connection to burglary spree in Portsmouth and Havant

Police have confirmed a man who was wanted in connection with a series of burglaries is no longer wanted.
By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Nov 2022, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:44 BST

Officers were searching for Adrian Dragusin, 32, following a spate of burglary incidents in Portsmouth and Havant. A picture of Dragusin was released in a bid to track him down.

He was believed to have been in the Slough area. Anyone who saw him, or knew where he was, was urged to speak to the police as soon as possible.

Dragusin was wanted in connection with a spree of burglaries in Portsmouth and Havant. Picture: Habibur RahmanDragusin was wanted in connection with a spree of burglaries in Portsmouth and Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed to The News that he is no longer wanted.

