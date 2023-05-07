Traffic Portsmouth: A3(M) reopens after 10-car crash
Police have reopened one side of a motorway after a crash involving 10 cars forced its closure last night.
One lane of the A3M was shut southbound between Junction 2 for Cowplain and Junction 3 for Waterlooville at about 10pm last night. According to National Highways, traffic is now moving normally on the major road. Hampshire police have confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident and that the road was opened in the early hours of this morning.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 10.20pm yesterday (6 May) to a report of a road traffic collision on the A3 southbound carriageway. This involved 10 cars but no injuries were reported. All lanes were reopened by 1.40am this morning (7 May).’
Following the incident, traffic was diverted off at Junction 2 onto the old A3, with drivers able to rejoin at Junction 3.