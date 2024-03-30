Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Oxford Street, Southampton, between 2am and 4am on Saturday, March 30. A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and police are now appealing for information.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "At some time between 2am and 4am on Saturday, 30 March, a 38-year-old woman was on Oxford Street when she approached by a man. After engaging in conversation he followed her around the area and sexually assaulted her over her clothes.

