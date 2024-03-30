Southampton sexual assault: Man arrested after woman assaulted in early hours of the morning
The 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Oxford Street, Southampton, between 2am and 4am on Saturday, March 30. A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and police are now appealing for information.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "At some time between 2am and 4am on Saturday, 30 March, a 38-year-old woman was on Oxford Street when she approached by a man. After engaging in conversation he followed her around the area and sexually assaulted her over her clothes.
"Were you out during the early hours of this morning? Did you see this man and woman in the area of Oxford Street or Terminus Terrace? If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240134324."