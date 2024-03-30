Fareham sexual assault: Police release e-fit after 17-year-old assaulted at a bus stop in Fareham
A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted when waiting for a bus at Fareham Bus Station on Harper Road. She was approached by an unknown man who asked her a number of questions before pushing his chest into hers and speaking inappropriately to her. The incident occurred at 6.40am on Saturday, February 17.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out various lines of enquiry and are now in a position to release an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.
"He is described as being black, 6ft 4ins tall, aged between 35 and 39 and of slim build. He had short black hair, with tight curls, and a goatee style beard. He was wearing black clothing."
If you witnessed the incident, or recognise the man in the image, police request you call 101 and quote the reference number 44240071199. Information can also be submitted online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.