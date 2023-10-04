Police launch appeal following series of thefts involving vehicles
Following detailed enquiries that have potentially identified vehicles involved in the series that are using stolen number plates, officers are now in a position to ask for the public’s help to progress our investigation.
Since 13 August 72 thefts of tools from vans have been reported to the police that may be linked to an organised crime group (OCG). These are primarily concentrated around the east of the county and up the A3 corridor and take place when it’s dark in the evenings or overnight.
Locations include Jervis Drive, Gosport, Grevillea Avenue, Fareham, Eastern Road, Portsmouth, Langstone Technology Park, Woodbury Avenue, Havant, Spencer Road, Emsworth, Hurstville Drive, Waterlooville, Merchistoun Road, Horndean, York Close, Petersfield and many more.
The number of incidents involving the theft of tools from vans has become one of the top priorities for police officers in these areas and they are particularly keen to speak to people who witness any suspicious activity near vehicles.
The police have also advised that it would be wise to remove any tools or valuable possessions from vehicles overnight or use a camera to capture any suspicious behaviour.
Other prevention methods include using a lock box throughout the day if there are valuables inside.