Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since 13 August 72 thefts of tools from vans have been reported to the police that may be linked to an organised crime group (OCG). These are primarily concentrated around the east of the county and up the A3 corridor and take place when it’s dark in the evenings or overnight.

SEE ALSO: Male construction worker left in critical condition after medical emergency up scaffolding at Southsea hotel

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police launch appeal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locations include Jervis Drive, Gosport, Grevillea Avenue, Fareham, Eastern Road, Portsmouth, Langstone Technology Park, Woodbury Avenue, Havant, Spencer Road, Emsworth, Hurstville Drive, Waterlooville, Merchistoun Road, Horndean, York Close, Petersfield and many more.

The number of incidents involving the theft of tools from vans has become one of the top priorities for police officers in these areas and they are particularly keen to speak to people who witness any suspicious activity near vehicles.

The police have also advised that it would be wise to remove any tools or valuable possessions from vehicles overnight or use a camera to capture any suspicious behaviour.

Other prevention methods include using a lock box throughout the day if there are valuables inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad