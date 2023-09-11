Police launch appeal following two robberies in Gosport
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police are appealing for witnesses following two robberies which occurred in Gosport on September 3 and September 5, 2023.
Police were called at 1.11am on September 3 after a man in his 20s was assaulted in the High Street by three men who tried to take his phone.
The first man is white with a tanned complexion, roughly 5ft 11ins tall, with fuzzy blond/brown hair and he has an average build.
The second man is roughly 5ft 11ins tall and of average build and the third man is white with a tanned complexion, roughly 5ft 11ins tall, average build, with a scar across his head and big scar tissues.
On September 5, police received a report of a robbery which took place between 10pm and 10.50pm that evening.
SEE ALSO: Man from Gosport charged after police seize numerous firearms including single barrel shotgun, pistols, and rifle
A man in his 30s was assaulted by approximately 5 men near the entrance to Grove Recreation Ground in St Vincent Road. He had his trainers stolen and the men then chased the victim to Forton Road.
Two of the men involved in this incident were described.
The first man is black with light-coloured skin, slim, under 6ft tall, aged between 20-30 years and wearing navy blue and light grey Nike tracksuit.
The second man is described as looking of Turkish descent, with very dark coloured hair which was longer on top and short on the sides, his hair on top was pushed backwards and he had facial hair. The man was described as being just under 6ft tall, slim with muscles, aged between 20-30 years, and wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and faded/washed-out blue denim shorts.
The police are treating these incidents as linked, and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed these incidents, or perhaps captured something on Dash Cam or CCTV in the areas listed in the appeal and at the relevant times.