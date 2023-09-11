Watch more videos on Shots!

During enquiries into this incident, police conducted a search at the Don Styler Physical Training Centre in Monks Walk, where they seized a number of firearms including a single barrel shotgun, pistols, and a rifle, in addition to ammunition, firearm component parts, replica firearms, knives, and £2000 cash.

Police also seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and steroids.

Matt Styler, aged 47, of Monks Walk, Gosport, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a firearm without a certificate, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.