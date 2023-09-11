News you can trust since 1877
Man from Gosport charged after police seize numerous firearms including single barrel shotgun, pistols, and rifle

A man has been charged after police seized a number of firearms including a single barrel shotgun in Gosport.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Police were called to a domestic-related assault at an address in Gosport in the early hours of the morning on September 10 and the officers attending arrested a man.

During enquiries into this incident, police conducted a search at the Don Styler Physical Training Centre in Monks Walk, where they seized a number of firearms including a single barrel shotgun, pistols, and a rifle, in addition to ammunition, firearm component parts, replica firearms, knives, and £2000 cash.

Police also seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and steroids.

Man charged after police seize numeorus firearms in Gosport.
Matt Styler, aged 47, of Monks Walk, Gosport, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a firearm without a certificate, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

As part of this investigation, a second man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate. The 40-year-old, from Portsmouth, has been bailed with conditions until December 11.