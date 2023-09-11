Man from Gosport charged after police seize numerous firearms including single barrel shotgun, pistols, and rifle
Police were called to a domestic-related assault at an address in Gosport in the early hours of the morning on September 10 and the officers attending arrested a man.
During enquiries into this incident, police conducted a search at the Don Styler Physical Training Centre in Monks Walk, where they seized a number of firearms including a single barrel shotgun, pistols, and a rifle, in addition to ammunition, firearm component parts, replica firearms, knives, and £2000 cash.
Police also seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and steroids.
Matt Styler, aged 47, of Monks Walk, Gosport, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a firearm without a certificate, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 12.