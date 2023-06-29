Police launch appeal for Timothy Hayles wanted in connection with burglary in Southampton
Police have launched an appeal to find a man wanted in connection with a Hampshire burglary.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST
Timothy Hayles, 49, is wanted in connection with a burglary which took place in Bursledon Road on May 23, just after 8.30am.
He is white, with short grey/brown hair, around 5ft 7in and slim.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are making enquiries to locate him and are turning to the public for assistance. Officers believe he will still be in the Southampton area.
‘If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230203182.’