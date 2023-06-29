News you can trust since 1877
Police launch appeal for Timothy Hayles wanted in connection with burglary in Southampton

Police have launched an appeal to find a man wanted in connection with a Hampshire burglary.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST

Timothy Hayles, 49, is wanted in connection with a burglary which took place in Bursledon Road on May 23, just after 8.30am.

He is white, with short grey/brown hair, around 5ft 7in and slim.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are making enquiries to locate him and are turning to the public for assistance. Officers believe he will still be in the Southampton area.

‘If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230203182.’

If you have any information about where he may be located or if you have seen him contact the police on 101. Alternatively, you can submit the information online via the police website. Click here for more information.