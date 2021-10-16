Police launch desperate search for missing man, 37, who may still be in the Fareham area
AN URGENT search has been launched for a missing man who disappeared earlier this morning.
Edward Davis, 37, was last seen in Dickson Park, Wickham, around 7.30am.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare. We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Edward and we are now turning to the public for assistance.’
Mr Davis is described as being white, around 6ft 2ins tall and of broad build, with short brown hair.
It is believed he may be wearing a black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Officers added that at this time, it is thought he might still be in the Fareham area.
Those with any information about the 37-year-old’s whereabouts should call 101 quoting the reference 764 of today’s date (16/10/21).