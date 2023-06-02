The police are looking to speak to the man pictured following a number of reports of a man approaching two young children on three separate occasions at a grassed play area close to Wimpole Street, and another play area at the junction of Arundel Street and Holbrook Road.

The incidents occurred between 3.30pm on May 1 and 5.30pm on May 3.

It is alleged that a man approached the children in an attempt to entice them away and into his vehicle and on each occasion the child declined and moved away from the area.

Officers investigating a suspicious incident in a play park in Portsmouth would like to speak with him in connection with the incident.

He is described as being a black man, in his 30’s with a balding head and hair growing around the back and side. The man was also seen to be wearing a black Nike top or hoodie.

If you know this man, get in contact with the police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44230176431. You can also submit information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, click here for more information. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.