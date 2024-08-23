Some examples of 'zombie knives'. Picture by PA

The public are being urged by police to hand ‘zombie-style’ knives and machetes in a month-long amnesty ahead of them being made illegal next month.

The scheme will see a one-month period, running until September 23, for owners to hand in their weapons to the police and claim compensation.

From September 24, these items will be illegal to possess, sell, manufacture and transport.

Chief Superintendent Claire Jenkins, force strategic lead for serious violence for Hampshire Constabulary, said: “Tackling knife crime requires all agencies and partners working together, approaching this from a number of different angles.

“Our commitment to disrupt and tackle serious violence through Operation Sceptre and ongoing work with the Violence Reduction Partnership, has seen a reduction of nearly eight per cent for the number of knife crime offences in our Force area, when compared to last year.

"Knife crime can affect anyone, not just people in gangs. Young people say they carry them because of peer pressure or for protection - but in fact you are much more likely to become a victim of knife crime yourself. Situations involving weapons can quickly get out of control. If you are found with a knife - you will be arrested and are very likely to be charged with a crime for a first time offence. We must challenge the assumption that it’s normal to carry a knife. It isn’t. You are putting yourself, other people and your future at risk.

“This surrender is key to help deal with the accessibility of deadly weapons and we are doing all we can to reduce how readily and easily they can end up in the wrong hands.

“I would urge anyone in possession of a knife soon to be become prohibited to do the right thing and surrender it. To be clear from the 24th September you will be liable to arrest and prosecution if found with such a weapon."If you don’t wish to take part in or are not eligible for the compensation scheme you can surrender any knives or weapons at a suitable knife bin which are readily available across the country.”

Under the scheme, these items can be surrendered to police. Lawful owners will be able to claim compensation for the items in most cases, if the total value of the items is more than £30. Claims can be submitted using a form which is available on the Government website.

Items can be surrendered and compensation claimed at these stations:

EPIC Police Station, Airport Service Road

Portsmouth Central Police Station, Winston Churchill Avenue

Gosport Police Station, Gosport Town Hall, High Street

Park Gate Police Station, 60/64 Bridge Road

Havant Police Station, Civil Centre Road

Waterlooville Police Station, Swiss Road

Fareham Police Station, Quay Street