Police launch operation to tackle Portsmouth city centre traffic issues and child exploitation

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s Portsmouth Central neighbourhood policing team, the roads policing unit and Portsmouth’s High Harm team joined forces with Portsmouth City Council’s community wardens and traffic enforcement officers, Motiv8 and local youth community centre workers last night in the city centre.

Operation Weigh is in response to concerns raised by the local community around traffic-related issues in the area, particularly in the area between Spicer Street and Commercial Road, which is designated for use for bus, taxi and loading access only.

Officers taking part in Operation Weigh

The one loading bay in that area should only be used by delivery drivers contracted to collect food from the local areas. However police have been made aware of an increasing number of reports of online delivery and private-use vehicles using this space, along with bus lanes and pavements.

This has become a problem in this busy stretch, meaning that buses and taxis have been finding it difficult to manoeuvre safely.

Officers have also been made aware of groups of teenagers gathering in the vicinity, some of which have been threatening and intimidating towards isolated drivers. Some have also been placing themselves at risk of exploitation by other adults in the area.

The operation resulted in six civil parking enforcements, the seizure of a moped and notices for untaxed vehicles.

PS Colin Kirby of the Portsmouth Central Neighbourhood Policing team said: ‘We were pleased with the results of Operation Weigh and felt that it provided an important opportunity to enforce where necessary, engaging with and educating drivers entering the area on the traffic laws and regulations.

‘We were also able to educate local outlets, members of the public and regular vehicle users in the area on how to encourage safe working and how to identify the risk factors of child criminal and sexual exploitation.

‘We know there have been concerns raised recently around road safety in this area and we are committed to tackling any issues so that people can use the area safely.

‘We’re also keen that people in and around the area recognise the signs of child exploitation and report this to us.

‘Our priority is making sure that those exposed to exploitation, criminality and harm are offered the support and safeguarding that they need. The protection of our young people and children is at the heart of everything we do.’

Kevin McKee, Parking Manager for Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We were pleased to work with the police in Operation Weigh as we have had a large number of complaints about vehicles waiting in this area and causing a danger to others. Traffic enforcement is essential for the safety of our city.’

Spot the signs of child criminal/sexual exploitation

:: Signs of a child or young person being in an exploitative relationship can vary. Some examples are:

:: Going missing from home or care

:: Physical injuries

:: Misuse of drugs or alcohol

:: Involvement in offending

:: Repeat sexually-transmitted infections, pregnancies or terminations

:: Absenteeism from school

:: Deterioration in physical appearance

:: Evidence of online sexual bullying

:: Evidence of vulnerability on social networking sites

:: Emotional distance from family members

:: Receiving gifts from unknown sources

:: Recruiting others into exploitative situations

:: Poor mental health

:: Self-harming

:: Thinking about or attempting suicide

If you suspect a person of carrying out child criminal or sexual exploitation, or think someone you know has been a victim, or may be soon, visit Hampshire Constabulary’s How to report possible child abuse page here hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/how-to-report-possible-child-abuse, or call the non-emergency number, 101.