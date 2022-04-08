Nick Giles, 51, head of Miltoncross Academy, sent an open letter to parents after three children were arrested on suspicion of affray on Milton Road yesterday.

He said officers ‘heaped praise’ on staff for their ‘swift actions’ after the boys, all 13, climbed over the fence and went into the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Giles, Headteacher at Miltoncross Academy, praised staff for protecting the children in an open letter to parents. Picture: Mike Cooter (170921)

The school was locked down as a precautionary measure.

Mr Giles said: ‘I’d like to say how immensely proud I am of the actions of staff who acted superbly to keep everybody safe.

‘The police have also heaped high praise upon those swift actions.

‘Three children who are not known to us at Miltoncross climbed onto our premises.

The school was locked down as a precautionary measure, after three boys entered the grounds. They were arrested outside on suspicion of affray. Picture: Google Maps.

‘Staff saw them immediately.

‘They had their faces covered and refused to leave when instructed.’

Officers rushed to the scene at 2.20pm yesterday and brought the boys into custody.

One of them was further arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Mr Giles added the incident only lasted between 12 to 14 minutes, due to the ‘quick actions of staff’.

The former Chief Petty Officer of the Royal Navy said: ‘We weren’t aware of whether they were armed or what their intentions were, so we took the precautionary action to lockdown the school which happened very quickly and ensured absolute safety.

‘The police were called immediately and arrived very quickly, arresting the children after they had left the school site.

‘At no time was a knife or any weapon seen on the school premises.

‘The children were never out of sight of senior staff and nobody was harmed.

‘I am satisfied that had there been an even greater risk all students and staff would have been safe.

‘I commend everybody involved and thank the police for their swift response and quick arrests.’

No further arrests have been made and officers are working with the school and providing necessary support.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘All three have been released from police custody but remain under investigation while our enquiries continue.

‘No further arrests have been made.