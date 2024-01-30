Police launch probe into high value theft of plant machinery in Gosport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you recognise this vehicle? Pic: Hants police

A 1.5 tonne mini digger, a large four-wheel flatbed trailer and a number of tools were all stolen from a storage yard on Haslar Road in the early hours of December 20. “This theft has had a significant impact on the victims who have been left unable to work,” a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle pictured was captured driving into Haslar Road at around 3am on 20 December and leaving via the same junction at around 8.15am. Police believe either a Land Rover or Iveco pick-up was involved in the thefts after it was captured driving into Haslar Road at around 3am. Fixed to its loading bed is a distinctive orange crane.

The spokesperson added: “Do you have any information at all about the vehicle pictured? Have you seen it, do you know who owns it or who may have been driving it at the time of this incident?”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230519453. You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/