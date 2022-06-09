Police launch urgent appeal to find missing boy, 17 with links to Portsmouth

The 17-year-old was last seen by his family on May 16, and officers believe he is in the Southampton area.

Jayden is black, slim, and was last seen wearing black clothing.

Missing Jayden, 17, has links to Portsmouth

He is from the West Midlands, but is believed to have been in Winchester and Portsmouth recently.