The attack took place between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on Thursday, June 30.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking along Brockenhurst Road when he was approached by another man.

The man asked the victim for a light before producing a knife and taking his wallet.

The robber is described as being white, aged between 20-29, about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

Police say the attacker also had ‘dirty, scruffy blonde hair’, stubble and was wearing a grey hoody and dirty jeans.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police added: ‘Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed something.

‘Do you have any private CCTV, including Ring doorbell, between Brockenhurst Roundabout and Anns Hill Road that may have captured something?’