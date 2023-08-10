Police are looking for witnesses following the violent incident, which broke out on Isambard Brunel Road shortly after 4:45am on Saturday, August 5.

Three men aged in their twenties were assaulted – as they were getting into the vehicle – by another group of men who were in the area. One of the three, a 28 year-old man was left with a fractured jaw.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “The group of four men who had assaulted the victims headed towards Charles Dickens Street when they left. They were described as aged in their late teens or early twenties.

"Three of them were wearing hooded tops with the hoods up, the fourth man was described as mixed race and had black curly hair and a short dark beard. He was wearing a black short-sleeved t-shirt.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44230315315 or can visit the Hampshire & Isle of Wigh Constabulary website.