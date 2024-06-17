Police launch probe after discovery of large cannabis factory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a large cannabis factory.

Police arrested a man after a cannabis factory was found. Pic: Hants police | police

On Saturday 15 June, officers executed a warrant at an address on Boxalls Lane, Aldershot, and found more than 100 cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

A 26-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of being cornered in the production of a controlled drug of Class B. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “We know some people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm. Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms.

“The electrical requirement to grow a large amount of plants is also dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

“We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets.”

People can contact police on 101 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/